Tesla won’t use government subsidies to build its 4680 battery plant in Giga Berlin

In a recent announcement, Tesla has informed the Federal Ministry of Economics and the Brandenburg Ministry of Economics in Germany that it would be building its 4680 battery plant and recycling facility in the Gigafactory Berlin complex without government subsidies. With this, the company has effectively withdrawn its application for state funding, which was estimated to be at about $1.28 billion.

The plan to give government subsidies for projects like Tesla’s battery factory in Grunheide was approved in January by the European Union. Tesla was not the lone recipient of the funding, as other companies which noted that they would also be producing electric vehicle batteries, such as BMW, were also approved for state aid. Estimates pointed to a final decision being made by the end of the year.

Tesla has so far not specified the reasons why it opted to withdraw its 4680 battery facility’s application for state funding, though CEO Elon Musk has noted on Twitter that it was in line with the company’s views. “It has always been Tesla’s view that all subsidies should be eliminated, but that must include the massive subsidies for oil & gas. For some reason, governments don’t want to do that,” Musk remarked.

A Tesla spokesperson also issued a comment about the company’s updated plans for the funding of its 4680 battery plant in Gigafactory Berlin. “Tesla has informed the Federal Ministry of Economics and the Brandenburg Ministry of Economics… it is withdrawing its IPCEI application for state funding for the battery factory in Grünheide. However, Tesla is sticking to its plans for the battery and recycling factory in the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg,” the Tesla spokesperson said.

Recent footage and observations from the electric vehicle community in Grunheide suggest that Gigafactory Berlin is all but ready to start the initial production of the Made-in-Germany Model Y. So far, however, the facility is still mired in red tape as the company waits for the facility’s final approval. However, things are still progressing as the latest round of online consultations for the public to express their opposition to the facility was recently concluded.

