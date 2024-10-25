Consumer Reports survey shows 50% of Americans want to test drive EVs

By

A recent survey from Consumer Reports has revealed that at least half of all prospective car buyers in the United States are interested in test driving a battery electric vehicle when shopping for their next car. This was true even for those who were not necessarily looking to purchase an EV in the immediate future.

Chris Harto, senior policy analyst for transportation and energy at Consumer Reports, highlighted the importance of test drives for consumers who are curious about more sustainable vehicle options.

“Test drives can be a really important tool to help consumers better understand new vehicle technologies. Our research has shown a positive relationship between direct experience with electric vehicles and consumer purchase interest. When you’re shopping for a car, there’s no substitute for firsthand experience,” Harto noted.

As noted by CR, its study was focused on understanding consumers’ experiences and expectations when they are considering a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery electric vehicle. CR noted that the study’s results showed that consumers exhibit a broad interest in clean vehicles, with 34% of car dealership shoppers being interested in information about hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electric cars.

The respondents of CR’s survey also shared some aspects of clean vehicles that they wish to learn about. These include information about the vehicle’s battery and its expected longevity, ownership costs, fuel savings, maintenance costs, and insurance rates. Consumers were also interested in real-world range under varying conditions, tax credits and rebates, as well as home and public charging.

“Consumer interest in cleaner vehicle types continues to be strong, but many consumers still have a lot of questions. They need help navigating the rapid technological change occurring in the car market. Dealers are on the front lines of this transition to cleaner vehicles, and they can play an important role in helping consumers understand these new technologies. Dealers that lean into this new role can gain a competitive advantage as fuel-efficient hybrid and zero-emission electric vehicle sales continue to grow,” Harto said.

The results of Consumer Reports’ survey can be viewed below.

Consumer Reports AES September 2024 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Consumer Reports survey shows 50% of Americans want to test drive EVs