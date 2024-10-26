Tesla Megapack exec promoted to VP of Energy and Charging

By

Tesla has promoted Megapack Senior Director Michael Snyder to Vice President of Energy and Charging. The promotion was listed on the executive’s personal LinkedIn page.

Snyder has been with Tesla for over 10 years. He was hired as a Staff Electrical Engineer in June 2014, though it only took six months before he was promoted to Tesla Energy Grid Solutions Manager in November 2014. In February 2016, Snyder was promoted to Tesla Energy Grid Solutions Senior Manager, a post he would hold for 2 years.

Snyder saw his career at Tesla rise once more in January 2018 when he was named the company’s Director of Engineering for Energy Projects. From this, he was promoted to Director of Engineering and Construction for Energy Projects in June 2019 and Senior Director of Engineering and Construction for Tesla Energy in July 2021.

NEWS: Michael Snyder has been promoted to Vice President of Energy and Charging at @Tesla. Mike has been with the company for over 10 years, and for the past two years, he has served as Senior Director of Megapack.



Congrats @mike_megapack! pic.twitter.com/DLQklsyXGw — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 24, 2024

Snyder would lead the company’s Megapack project by being the Senior Director for Megapack in August 2022. While serving as Tesla’s Megapack Senior Director, Snyder noted that he worked on “end to end accountability for the Megapack product and business, inclusive of product roadmap, technical execution, manufacturing, project success, and service.”

Considering his long tenure as a veteran of Tesla Energy, it is no surprise that Snyder was promoted to Vice President of Energy and Charging in October 2024. His promotion is likely coming at a strategic time as well, as Tesla Energy is starting to gain some serious momentum. This was evident in the third quarter when Tesla Energy achieved a record gross margin of 30.5%.

The growth of Tesla Energy would likely be even more evident soon as well, with Tesla stating that the Shanghai Megafactory is on track to start producing Megapack batteries in the first quarter of 2025. With the Lathrop Megafactory also producing Megapack batteries at capacity, Tesla Energy’s battery storage deployments could see a notable rise in the coming quarters.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Megapack exec promoted to VP of Energy and Charging