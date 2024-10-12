By

Another Tesla Megapack system was powered on this week, coming as the latest of the company’s increasing deployment of the grid-scale batteries.

Tesla and others have commissioned a $65 million battery energy storage system (BESS) project sporting 40MW/80MWh of Megapacks in Anchorage, Alaska, as detailed in press releases from Chugach Electric and the Matanuska Electric Association (MEA) this week. The site includes 24 of Tesla’s two-hour Megapack units, and it’s co-owned by Chugach Electric and the MEA, which own 75 and 25 percent of the project, respectively.

“The BESS enhances system flexibility, boosts reliability, saves fuel, and brings cutting-edge technology to the Railbelt,” wrote Arthur Miller, Chugach Electric CEO, in the release. “It’s a crucial step as we work to diversify power generation and create a more dynamic system.”

The providers are planning to use the Megapack system as a backup resource for both Chugach Electric and the MEA during times of peak power and outages. When outages and other issues are caused by interruptions to the transmission lines, problems with generating enough power to meet demand, or other load shed events, Tesla’s Megapacks will be able to instantly respond to grid needs using the company’s Autobidder AI.

The utility operators also say the site’s footprint could allow a future expansion of up to 70 MW.

“We’re excited to see this project contribute to our region’s energy future,” said Tony Izzo, MEA CEO Tony Izzo. “We understand that reliability of power is the number one priority for our co-op members, and this initiative will improve power quality from the Bradley Lake Hydro project while reducing costs and increasing generation options for the entire region.”

The project, like most BESS projects, is also expected to help increase local grid stability and to reduce the need for spinning reserves of natural gas and hydro generators. In moving from the current generators to the BESS, officials expect natural gas consumption to drop by roughly 5 percent annually for Chugach and the MEA.

Tesla has been backing energy storage projects around the world with the deployment of its Megapacks, with the company announcing and completing several new installations over the past few months. The company has also been ramping up production of the Megapack at a so-called “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California, while it’s currently nearing completion of a second Megafactory in Shanghai, China.

In addition to the grid-scale battery, Tesla also offers a home and commercial battery called the Powerwall. In the first three quarters of the year alone, Tesla Energy has deployed 20.3 GWh of battery storage products, outpacing the company’s 14.7GWh of deployments for the entirety of 2023.

Updated 3:36 p.m. MT: Edited final paragraph for accuracy.

