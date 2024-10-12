By

Troubled electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker has been approved for its bankruptcy plan to sell off its remaining inventory, after the deal was nearly paused this week due to service concerns for owners.

After Fisker filed for bankruptcy in June, the Ocean EV maker weeks later submitted filings to sell its remaining 3,231 units for $46.25 million to American Lease. The deal the liquidiation of new, previously owned, and damaged units through the sale, with each EV valued at between $2,500 and $16,500.

However, the deal was nearly halted this week as American Lease realized that it may not be able to transfer Fisker’s essential data and support services to its own servers, as detailed by Automotive News. American Lease went on to resolve this with an additional $2.5 million commitment over five years to access Fisker’s tech support services, officially leading to the approval of the automaker’s bankruptcy filing and benefitting current Ocean EV owners.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Horan approved the Fisker filing on Friday, officially letting the EV company pay off debts through the sale of its remaining EVs, along with transferring intellectual properties to its creditors.

Without the tech support deal, Ocean owners would be rendered without crucial vehicle software updates, diagnostic data, and the ability for owners to remotely access their vehicles, among other issues. The ruling also came after many Ocean owners expressed concerns over what would happen to their vehicles after the bankruptcy filing, though the EV maker last month announced 23 approved service shops across the U.S. and Canada.

Fisker had been on the verge of bankruptcy for several months prior to its official filing, and it seemed to become the most likely option for the company after a presumed buyout from Nissan fell through earlier this year.

Last week, Fisker was also handed multiple subpoenas by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is now investigating the EV maker and has recently shared opposition to the liquidation plans.

