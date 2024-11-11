Tesla is about to ship a fix to a big Sentry Mode issue that the company has been aiming to solve for the better part of a year.
In February, Tesla said it would work to fix a major issue with its Sentry Mode feature, which records events near the car automatically. The feature has been a major proponent of assisting in cases of vandalism, but has even been used by police departments as they are effectively surveillance cameras.
Tesla Sentry Mode improvements are coming, aiming to solve battery drain
Drew Baglino, the former Vice President of Powertrain for Tesla, said in February that the team was working to reduce Sentry Mode power consumption by roughly 40 percent in a software update.
But this was supposed to ship in Q2.
Now, it is being confirmed that Tesla is shipping out this fix with Software Update 2024.38.4, according to Not a Tesla App, aiming to resolve the issue with battery drain.
The fixing of the battery drain issue will certainly put some owners’ minds at ease, especially as those who have been hesitant to use the feature on a low battery will now rid themselves of any reservations.
However, we have yet to see how much the update has resolved the battery drain issue. It is a brand new bug fix, so it should be seen within the next few days what kind of results have come from the software update.
Sentry Mode has gained quite a reputation as a feature, especially as non-owners have relied on the feature for information.
Tesla Sentry Mode is Oakland PD’s secret weapon against rising crime
In September, a story about the Oakland Police Department using Teslas equipped with Sentry Mode near a crime to help gain information surfaced.
In an affidavit obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, one officer wrote:
“I know that Tesla vehicles contain external surveillance cameras in order to protect their drivers from theft and/or liability in accidents. Based on this information, I respectfully request that a warrant is authorized to seize this vehicle from the La Quinta Inn parking lot so this vehicle’s surveillance footage may be searched via an additional search warrant at a secure location.”
Now, the battery drain fix will help these “mobile surveillance cameras” remain active for longer times. It’s not the only thing Tesla has done to improve Sentry Mode this year.
