Tesla’s potential leadership in AI acknowledged by Goldman Sachs

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received a reiterated “Neutral” rating and a 12-month price target of $235 per share from Goldman Sachs analysts. The update comes amidst the EV maker’s continued efforts to develop its AI and Full Self-Driving programs.

As per the Goldman analysts, Tesla’s $235 price target reflects the company’s future potential for growth in high-margin areas, especially with regards to its own fleet. The analysts suggested that Tesla may focus on gaining traction in other segments before potentially unlocking further value through initiatives like FSD licensing or perhaps offering its Dojo supercomputer as a service.

Provided that Tesla capitalizes on these opportunities, the analysts noted that the potential for the electric vehicle maker is notable. “We believe in an upside case FSD could be $50-100 bn a year of revenue from Tesla’s fleet by 2030, up from what we believe is $1-3 bn per year presently,” the Goldman analysts wrote in a note.

While Tesla is a dominating force in the electric vehicle sector, CEO Elon Musk has noted in the past that Tesla could be seen as an AI company at its core. Musk has even gone so far as to state that AI could make Tesla the most valuable company in the world. Tesla’s AI Day events in 2021 and 2022 highlighted the company’s hard work in the artificial intelligence sector.

As noted in an Investing.com report, the Goldman Sachs analysts maintained that Tesla stands on strong footing to emerge as a leader in AI-related innovations. The analysts’ optimistic outlook seems to stem from Tesla’s extensive resources and industry-leading engineering talent across chip design, data fields, hardware, and software, among others.

The Goldman Sachs analysts also expect Tesla’s leadership in the AI segment to help the company expand its AI-based businesses. These include (FSD), which is the core technology for the company’s planned robotaxi business. FSD has been a large challenge for Tesla, though expectations are high that the upcoming V12 update will introduce notable improvements to the advanced driver-assist system.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla’s potential leadership in AI acknowledged by Goldman Sachs