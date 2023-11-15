Polestar 4 enters production, first deliveries expected by end of 2023

By

Polestar has confirmed that the production of the Polestar 4 SUV has begun at the Hangzhou Bay factory in China. The vehicle is the first Polestar that’s produced in the Hangzhou Bay factory, which is operated by Geely Holding.

The first deliveries of the Polestar 4 to customers in China are expected before the end of 2023. The vehicle’s official launch in all other markets is planned for early 2024. Customer deliveries in these markets are expected to begin within 2024 as well.

The first Polestar 4 to roll off the assembly line at the Hangzhou Bay factory is finished in Snow with gold details featured in the Polestar Performance Pack. Considering the fact that the Hangzhou Bay factory has strong green credentials, the vehicle is poised to have the lowest carbon footprint of any Polestar car at launch, as noted in a press release.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, expressed his excitement for the vehicle.

“The first Polestar 4 rolling off the production line today is the culmination of hard work from countless colleagues and partners. Polestar 4 stands out in design and performance, a remarkable SUV coupé in many ways. It is the first Polestar to feature a virtual rear window with world-class digital rear-view mirror.

“This car plays a very important role in our growing line-up of exclusive performance EVs. It illustrates the value of our diversified and asset-light approach, making use of our partner and major shareholder’s development and manufacturing expertise,” he said.

The Polestar 4 was initially launched at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show back in April. Being an SUV, demand for the vehicle is expected to be quite strong. Thus, from the second half of 2025, Polestar expects to add additional manufacturing in Busan, South Korea. These vehicles would be delivered to the local South Korean market and exported to North America.

