Tesla announces massive new achievement with 8 million cars produced

Tesla announced a massive new achievement in relation to its automotive division as it has officially built 8 million cars globally.

The 8 millionth car rolled off production lines at Gigafactory Berlin on Friday, the company announced. The car was an Ultra Red Model Y, images show:

Produced our 8 millionth vehicle at Giga Berlin pic.twitter.com/gv1moWhwTH — Tesla (@Tesla) June 6, 2025

The car comes just about eight months after Tesla built its 7 millionth car at the Fremont Factory last October, a major accomplishment considering the claims of a lack of demand from the media.

Additionally, Tesla was able to achieve this major threshold with a stoppage in production at each of its four production facilities earlier this year. The manufacturing halt was attributed to a production line changeover for the new Model Y crossover.

The car has been the best-selling vehicle in the world for two consecutive years, and the company pausing production for two weeks, yet still managed to produce one million cars in eight months is impressive.

Tesla currently only produces the Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin, but the car is also manufactured at Gigafactory Shanghai, Gigafactory Texas, and the Fremont Factory.

It is the only model to be produced at all four of Tesla’s global manufacturing plants, which span across three different continents.