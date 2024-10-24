Tesla celebrates 7 million vehicles produced

By

Tesla has produced its 7 millionth vehicle. The milestone was celebrated by the electric vehicle maker on social media and by company executives during the third quarter earnings call.

Tesla shared the milestone on its official X account, with the company stating that the 7 millionth vehicle was produced at the Fremont Factory. A photo of the Tesla team posing with the company’s 7 millionth vehicle was included in the social media announcement.

The milestone was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk during the Q3 2024 earnings call. While discussing how Tesla was thriving despite a challenging automotive environment, Musk highlighted that Q3 2024 was actually a record third quarter for the company.

“It is notable that Tesla is profitable despite a very challenging automotive environment, and this quarter actually is a record Q3 for us. So, we produced our seventh millionth vehicle actually just yesterday, so congratulations to the teams that made it happen in Tesla. That’s staggering the immense amount of work to make 7 million cars,” Musk said.

Considering that the vast majority of the vehicles produced by Tesla are Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers, Elon Musk noted that the vast majority of the 7 million cars that the company has produced are actually capable of autonomy. That’s a potential edge for Tesla as it attempts to break into the autonomous ride-hailing market.

“All the vehicles that we’ve really made, almost 7 million vehicles, the vast majority are capable of autonomy. And we’re currently making on the order of 35,000 autonomous vehicles a week. Compare that to, say, Waymo’s entire fleet; they have less than 1,000 cars. We’re making 35K a week,” Musk said.

