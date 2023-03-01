Tesla gets approved to import its vehicles to Malaysia

By

Tesla’s application to import battery electric vehicles (BEV) into Malaysia has been approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

With its entrance into Malaysia, Tesla would be establishing a head office, experience centers, and service centers across the country. The Supercharger Network will also be built out in Malaysia.

The entry of Tesla into Malaysia is expected to generate new, high-skilled employment opportunities with higher salaries for workers in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) sector. Local companies are also expected to become more engaged with the Tesla ecosystem.

Malaysia Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz noted that the county is pleased Tesla has decided to establish its presence in the country.

“We are pleased by Tesla’s decision to establish its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in Malaysia. This demonstrates Tesla’s confidence in our economic fundamentals and conducive business environment,” the Minister said.

The entry of @Tesla has been facilitated by MITI through the introduction of the BEV Global Leaders initiative which aims to help boost BEV demand in the local market. Tesla is the first applicant of this initiative by MITI. — Tengku Zafrul 🇲🇾 (@tzafrul_aziz) March 1, 2023

The Minister noted that despite the presence of major international brands investing and reinvesting in Malaysia, MITI and its affiliated organizations remain committed to improving the country’s business environment. This should promote Malaysia as a country that’s pro-trade and pro-industry, as noted in a report from The Star.

“We will also strategically leverage on our established electrical and electronics ecosystem to make Malaysia the preferred investment destination for technology related to electric mobility,” he said.

MITI has facilitated Tesla’s Malaysia entry through its BEV Global Leaders initiative. The initiative aims to increase demand for battery electric vehicles in the domestic market while also promoting the growth of the entire ecosystem to support the adoption of EVs.

“The initiative seeks to secure investments from leading global BEV manufacturing companies in Malaysia. Tesla is the first applicant of this initiative by MITI,” the ministry noted.

