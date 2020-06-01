Tesla is one of Australia’s Most Trusted Automotive Companies

Tesla has officially cracked into the Top 3 in a list of the Ten Most Trusted Automotive Brands in Australia for 2020. Tesla finished 7th in 2019’s rankings.

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota was named the most trusted once again. Toyota also topped the 2019 list.

The list is put together by Roy Morgan’s Annual Risk Report for 2020, an annual survey of more than 7,000 respondents. Tesla trailed only Toyota and Mazda, knocking Honda out of the third spot this year.

Tesla was introduced to the Australian market in 2014 and currently has three of its four models available down under: The Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

In January 2020, the Model 3 was the most popular electric vehicle in terms of new registrations by a just under 3-to-1 margin. Australians purchased the Model 3 350 times during the first month of the new year, with the second place Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV coming in second at 120 units, according to the EV Sales Blog.

Newer data is hard to come by because Tesla has abstained from sharing local sales figures, CarAdvice said.

Interestingly enough, the survey also tracks what manufacturers are least trusted. Volkswagen and Holden are the two automakers that Australian consumers found to be distrustful due to past scandals.

“Poor quality product or service, dishonesty, and unaffordability are the key themes for Australians who distrust brands in the automotive industry,” Roy Morgan stated.

Volkswagen’s emissions scandal rubbed many people the wrong way. The company was accused of cheating emissions testing by using devices that bypassed readings during environmental testing on three diesel models that Volkswagen manufactures.

Holden received negative marks after the General Motors-owned automaker closed shop. GM made the announcement in February 2020 and stated that the Holden brand would be retired by 2021. In a company announcement, it was determined that the investment required for Holden to remain a competitor in the markets of both Australia and New Zealand was too much to guarantee an appropriate return.

Nevertheless, Tesla’s emergence into the top three most trusted brands is based on a history of quality products and performance. The reliability and customer sentiment of Tesla’s vehicles have won over many Australians, helping the company emerge as an unlikely top three after being listed in seventh last year.

Australia’s 10 most trusted automotive brands for 2020