Tesla Automation acquires insolvent German supplier Manz AG’s assets

Tesla Automation GmbH, a subsidiary of U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc., has signed a deal to acquire key assets of insolvent German automation systems supplier Manz AG.

The Local Court of Stuttgart opened insolvency proceedings about the assets of Manz AG on Monday.

The Tesla Automation agreement:

As per the purchase agreement, Tesla Automation will be taking over more than 300 Manz employees and movable assets at the German supplier’s Reutlingen site.

Tesla Automation will also be using the Manz company property in Reutlingen, as noted in a press release.

The completion of the purchase is still subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office under merger control law.

It should also be noted that neither Tesla Automation nor Manz has disclosed the price of the agreement.

After the Tesla Automation purchase:

Around 100 Manz workers will not be moving to Tesla Automation following the deal, though they will be offered the opportunity to join a transfer company to cushion the social disadvantages of losing their jobs.

As noted in a Bloomberg News report, Manz is an automation systems supplier that invested heavily in battery technology. Manz filed for insolvency in December 2024.

Manz AG’s business operations will not be continued following Tesla Automation’s takeover.

What they are saying:

Lothar Thommes, Managing Director at Tesla Automation, shared his optimism about the purchase agreement.

“We are gaining qualified employees with a high level of expertise in high-tech mechanical engineering. The Reutlingen site is an ideal complement to the continued successful implementation of our global automation projects in the Tesla Group. We are very pleased to be realizing future innovations there,” Thommes noted.

Insolvency administrator Martin Mucha also shared his insights on the matter.

“We are pleased to have successfully concluded the negotiations with Tesla, to have saved many jobs, and thus to have enabled the employees to have a professional future in what is probably the best-known automotive group in the field of electric mobility,” Mucha noted.

