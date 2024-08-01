Tesla driver involved in fatal motorcycle crash was using automated driving system: AP

By

Washington authorities have noted that a Tesla driver who was involved in a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Seattle in April had been distracted while using his 2022 Model S’ automated driving system. The motorcycle’s driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

As per Capt. Deion Glover, Washington State Patrol investigators were able to determine the Tesla driver’s driver-assist system use by downloading information from the Model S’ event data recorder. In an email to the Associated Press, Glover noted that the Snohomish County Prosecutor will be determining if any charges will be filed in the case. “The investigation is still ongoing in this case,” Glover said.

Following the fatal crash, the Tesla driver admitted to authorities that he had looked at his cellphone while he was using his Model S’ Autopilot system. In a probable-case document, authorities noted that “The next thing he knew there was a bang and the vehicle lurched forward as it accelerated and collided with the motorcycle in front of him.”

As per the authorities’ affidavit, the Model S driver was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide “based on the admitted inattention to driving, while on Autopilot mode, and the distraction of the cell phone while moving forward, putting trust in the machine to drive for him.”

While Tesla’s vehicle safety reports indicate that systems like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving improve vehicle safety, incidents such as the Seattle motorcycle crash continue to raise doubts about the electric vehicle maker’s capability to roll out a legitimate, fully unsupervised autonomous driving system. Elon Musk, for his part, noted during Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call that unsupervised FSD drives could be possible by the end of this year.

Tesla’s efforts to develop and roll out a fully autonomous driving system is a key component of the company’s plans to roll out a ride-hailing Robotaxi service. An official unveiling of Tesla’s dedicated Robotaxi vehicle is expected to be held this coming October.

