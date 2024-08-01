Bloomberg sources shared that Stellantis’ ë-C3 EVs sold under the Citroën brand have hit a roadblock in production. Production of the ë-C3 is several months behind schedule due to delays with final software checks.
Citroën ë-C3 deliveries were supposed to start in the second quarter. According to people familiar with the matter, ë-C3 preorder holders will likely receive their EVs after the summer breaks. Citroën’s ë-C3 order bank is currently at 30,000 units.
The Citroën ë-C3 is a key EV for Stellantis. The new EV’s starting price is €23,300 and could be a formidable competitor against China-made EV imports.
However, Stellantis also has a joint venture with Chinese automaker Leapmotor. The joint venture recently shipped EVs to Europe despite the European Commission’s new tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.
Another Stellantis brand, Peugeot, is experiencing issues with the mass production of the electrified e-3008 SUV. Peugeot’s EV production struggles come from component supply problems, namely the e-3008’s power train. Sources shared that Peugeot e-3008 deliveries are behind in some European countries.
The legacy automaker initially expected Peugeot e-3008 deliveries to start in February. Instead, it began a month later.
In March, deliveries started in France, and then around June, the company started Peugeot e-3008 deliveries in other countries.
