By

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest producer of electric vehicle batteries and one of Tesla’s key battery suppliers, anticipates its net profits to rise as much as 9.8 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter. The expectations come as the electric vehicle battery market benefits from the rise of EVs in the general automotive sector.

In a stock filing on Monday, CATL forecasted a profit increase of up to 200%. The China-based battery maker also predicted that net profits for the nine months ending in September might exceed 18 billion yuan. That’s an increase of about 132% year-over-year.

With the demand for electric vehicles rising, CATL has made spending commitments of around $20 billion to develop new, larger battery plants both domestic and abroad. Among the most notable of these facilities is in Hungary with Mercedes-Benz AG. As noted in a Bloomberg News report, profit for the six months ending in June also rose 82% to 8.17 billion yuan as CATL improved its strategies to address price fluctuations for raw materials.

CATL plays a key role in Tesla’s operations. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from CATL are installed in Tesla Model 3 vehicles made at Gigafactory Shanghai, the EV maker’s China-based electric vehicle factory. The Model 3’s two variants, as per Tesla China’s official website, are listed with CLTC ranges of 556 km (345 miles) and 675 km (419 miles), respectively.

It’s not just Tesla that is taking advantage of CATL’s technology and scale. Last month, German luxury automaker BMW announced that it would be receiving battery cells from CATL, which should provide its upcoming electric cars with a notable improvement in energy density, charging speed, and range. Interestingly enough, the battery cells CATL will supply to BMW will have a standard diameter of 46 mm, similar to Tesla’s homegrown 4680 cells.

BMW would be receiving batteries from CATL’s upcoming battery factories in China and Europe. Up to 20 GWh of annual capacity from each of the factories is expected to be allocated specifically for BMW. CATL also stated that it would prioritize the use of recyclable materials and renewable energy in its production of batteries.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla battery supplier CATL expects up to 200% profit increase