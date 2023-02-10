Tesla beefs up ‘Hardcore’ Legal team with new General Counsel hire

By

Tesla has beefed up its “hardcore” legal team with a new General Counsel hire in Brandon Ehrhart, who spent over two decades with Dish Network.

Ehrhart said on LinkedIn one week ago that he was assuming a new position as General Counsel and a Corporate Secretary for Tesla at its headquarters in Austin, Texas. According to his page, he started the position in January.

Bloomberg first reported the acquisition of Ehrhart.

Excited to have Brandon Ehrhart join the Tesla team as our General Counsel & to have Dinna Eskin continue in a leadership role in Tesla Legal, as we build a world class team! — Tesla (@Tesla) February 10, 2023

Prior to Tesla, Ehrhart worked a variety of roles at Dish Network, where he was employed for just over twenty years. When he left, he was the General Counsel of Dish Wireless and also lists Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary for the company under the roles that he assumed simultaneously.

In May 2022, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would be building out “a hardcore litigation department” that would initiate and execute lawsuits.

“Tesla’s just under a relentless attack from so many,” Musk said in an interview in June. “So I think we just have to have like a strong litigation group that fights back, essentially. A lot of really talented lawyers have sent in their resumes, and we’re actually going through that.

The team reports directly to Musk, and Tesla has spent the last nine months filling various positions within the team.

In August, Tesla hired Adam Mehes as an Associate General Counsel for the company.

