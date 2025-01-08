By

A Tesla Model Y owner who was affected by the Palisades Fire is thanking his vehicle’s Bioweapon Defense Mode for helping him get to safety.

Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode and the Palisades Fire:

As of writing, the Palisades Fire has burned through more than 5,000 acres, as noted in an NBC News report.

Images of the fire and those affected by it are harrowing, and thousands have fled the area to get to safety.

Tesla owner @JosefInvesting, in a post on social media platform X, noted that his Model Y’s Bioweapon Defense Mode came in handy as he evacuated from the area.

“When biodefense mode actually comes in handy for the Palisades Fire in LA. This Tesla is literally saving my life. Never buying another brand ever again,” the Tesla owner wrote in his post.

In later posts, the Tesla owner noted that he also used FSD’s “Hurry” mode to safely get away from the fires.

Unfortunately, the Tesla owner also confirmed that his apartment had been set ablaze by the Palisades Fire.

Tesla’s official account on X has wished the Model Y owner well. “Glad to hear—please stay safe,” Tesla wrote in its post.

Glad to hear – please stay safe — Tesla (@Tesla) January 8, 2025

Bioweapon Defense Mode:

Debuting with the Model X, Bioweapon Defense Mode is one of the most underrated features of Teslas.

The feature is currently available in the Tesla Model X, Model S, and Model Y.

Bioweapon Defense Mode utilizes a massive HEPA filter that keeps the air in the cabin clean.

Tesla’s HEPA filtration system removes 99.97% of airborne particulates, such as smoke, bacteria, and pollen.

During extreme conditions, Bioweapon Defense Mode also positively pressurizes the cabin to prevent pollutants from leaking in.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Bioweapon Defense Mode proves useful for driver affected by Palisades Fire