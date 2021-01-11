Tesla board member warmly welcomes GM as ‘healthy competition’ in EV segment

Tesla board member Hiromichi (Hiro) Mizuno has extended his welcome to potential EV competitor General Motors. The Tesla board member’s statement came amidst the legacy carmaker’s announcement of its new, revamped, logo, which highlights the company’s focus on its electrification initiatives.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted in the past that Tesla appreciates healthy competition. This was mirrored by Mizuno in his statement, when he remarked that good competition in the EV sector would speed up the transition towards EVs, allowing Tesla to achieve its mission quickly.

Welcome GM! The healthy competition for EV will speed up the transition and help @Tesla to achieve its mission quickly. ( I personally still feel nostalgic about My first GM car with the previous logo) https://t.co/5sZz1XZAn4 — HIRO MIZUNO (@hiromichimizuno) January 10, 2021

While Tesla has pretty much become synonymous with the electric vehicle movement, the company has noted in the past that it cannot accomplish the transition to sustainability on its own. Healthy competition in the form of compelling electric cars are then considered not as threats to Tesla, but as allies in the EV revolution. This is evident in CEO Elon Musk’s statements of support for non-Tesla EVs such as the Porsche Taycan and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

GM’s new logo made its debut on Friday, and while it polarized longtime fans and EV enthusiasts, there is no denying that the new insignia invokes a future-forward company that is ready to embrace the electric revolution. This was mentioned by GM in its announcement when the carmaker stated that the goal of the new logo was to invoke thoughts of a cleaner future and feelings of inclusiveness.

Sharon Gauci, executive director of global industrial design at GM, described the new, EV-centric logo as follows: “This was a project our team took so personally, not just for ourselves but for the 164,000 employees this logo represents. At every step we wanted to be intentional and deliberate because this logo signifies creative and innovative thinking across the global General Motors family,” she said.

