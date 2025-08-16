Tesla is breaking even its own rules to cap off an intense Q3

Tesla is breaking its own rules by advertising on various platforms in an effort to sell as many cars as possible before the end of the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.

Tesla has had a very polarizing perspective on advertising. Over the years, it has taken on different attitudes toward spending any money on marketing. It has instead put those dollars into research and development to make its vehicles more advanced.

Back in 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked about the company advertising its vehicles and energy products:

Tesla does not advertise or pay for endorsements. Instead, we use that money to make the product great. https://t.co/SsrfOq1Xyc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2019

Advertisement

In 2021, in response to analyst Gary Black, who has pushed for Tesla to have a PR or marketing department, Musk said:

Other companies spend money on advertising & manipulating public opinion, Tesla focuses on the product. I trust the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2021

However, this did not hold as Tesla’s strategy for the long haul. While Musk did resist advertising for a long time, Tesla started placing ads on platforms like X, Google, and YouTube several years back. It’s pretty rare that Tesla pushes these ads, however.

Advertisement

The company’s stance on setting aside capital for advertising seems to be circumstantial. Right now, it is working to sell as many vehicles as it can before the tax credit comes to a close.

As a result, it is pushing some ads on YouTube:

Advertisement

It’s a move that makes sense considering the timing. With just six weeks roughly left in the quarter, Tesla is going to work tirelessly to push as many cars into customer hands as possible. It will use every ounce of effort to get its products on people’s screens.

Throw in one of the many incentives it is offering currently, and there will surely be some takers.