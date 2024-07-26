Tesla counters jab at lack of advertising with perfect response

By

Tesla’s strategy on advertising — or lack thereof — has been hotly debated for several years. Although the company has put forth more of an effort recently, it did not stop an investor from asking a very interesting question regarding the automaker’s strategy and how it could impact potential customers.

During the Q2 Earnings Call on Tuesday, Tesla confronted a jab at its lack of a more robust advertising strategy with what could have been viewed as one of the best responses possible.

Not using emotion or opinion, Tesla pointed out a strong and encouraging statistic that not only points toward the success of its limited ad campaign but also could give investors further hope for long-term growth.

“Do you feel you’re cheating people out of the joys of owning a Tesla by not advertising?” an investor asked the panel of Musk, Taneja, and Axelrod on Tuesday afternoon.

The response from Taneja was well done:

“I’ll say something. The fundamental belief is that we need to be providing the best for — at a reasonable price to the consumers. I just [want] to give you a fact: in the U.S. alone in Q2, over two-thirds of our sales were — deliveries were to people who had never owned a Tesla before, which is encouraging.”

Advertising has been on the minds of many analysts, and they believe Tesla could truly benefit from putting a more committed effort forward when it comes to placing ads out there.

This isn’t to say Tesla has not dipped its toes in the water of advertising — it has been putting carefully placed ads on X, Google, and other places for a while now. However, consumers should not expect to see a Tesla commercial during the Super Bowl anytime soon.

Musk has commented on why Tesla does not spend money on ads in the past:

“At Tesla we’ve never spent any money on advertising, we put all the money into R&D, manufacturing and design to try to make the car as good as possible.”

Of course, we cannot act like Tesla does not have some of the best indirect advertising ever. Case in point: Cybertruck.

