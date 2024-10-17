Tesla celebrates Japan’s 60,000th Supercharger

By

Tesla Japan reecntly reached a new milestone by setting up its 60,000th Supercharger in the country. The milestone was celebrated by Tesla executives on social media platform X.

As noted by Tesla Japan on its official account on X, the country’s 60,000th Supercharger—which also hosts Japan’s first V4 stalls—is located in Enshu Morimachi, Shizuoka Prefecture. Interestingly enough, the location was also the site of Tesla Japan’s 600th Supercharger.

To commemorate the milestone, Tesla opted to set up special Supercharger V4 stalls in the location. The 600th Supercharger featured a faceplate adorned with origami prints, while the 60,000th Supercharger was fitted with a sleek, silver faceplate. Needless to say, Japan’s 600th and 60,000th Supercharger stalls stand as two of the most aesthetically pleasing Superchargers across the globe.

The milestone was praised by Tesla Director of Charging Max de Zegher, who shared a photo of the Tesla Japan Supercharger team posing in front of the 600th and 60,000th Supercharger stalls. As highlighted by the executive, the location of the commemorative Superchargers is strategic since it connects Nagoya and Tokyo.

“Great location with the fastest connection between Nagoya and Tokyo, accessible from both sides of the highway. The Japan team is awesome!” De Zegher wrote in his post on X.

The official Tesla Charging account highlighted in a post that the growth of the Supercharger Network in Japan has been accelerating over the past few years. As can be seen in a graph posted by the electric vehicle maker, most of the Supercharger Network’s growth in Japan has happened in the last four years. If this pace is maintained, it will only be a matter of time before the country is fully saturated with Tesla Superchargers.

Good Supercharger progress https://t.co/OYt1u3Fld3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

Commenting on his growth, the Tesla Director of Charging noted that each Supercharger launch involves a collaboration of several teams and entities. “Although not as mind-blowing as catching a rocket with chopsticks… for the teams behind it, every Supercharger opening feels like a little miracle of collaboration with permitting jurisdictions, site hosts & utilities. The new routes that they open up bring happiness to traveling families, making it all so worth it!” De Zegher wrote in a post.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla celebrates Japan’s 60,000th Supercharger