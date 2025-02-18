Tesla to build Semi Megacharger station in Southern California

By

Tesla is working on building its first Megacharger station outside of its factories for the electric Semi, as revealed in new filings that surfaced this week.

On Monday, X user and Tesla charging station watchdog MarcoRP spotted a permit filing with Los Angeles County to build 12 Semi Megacharging stations near Carson. The filing is for construction at 19300 South Hamilton Ave. near the city, at the intersection of Hamilton and Knox St. near I-110 and I-405.

The location is expected to include a 1,600-square-foot building, featuring a lounge, vending machine, restrooms and more, as well as a parking area for staff. Currently, the lot is still in use by a corporate plaza, though Marco also says that it’s expected to be demolished soon to make way for the Megacharger.

You can see the filings for the site below, as uncovered by MarcoRP.

While the Megacharger is largely being called “public,” it will currently only be used for Tesla’s Semis and is simply the first such site being built on public land. Beyond those built at its own factories, Tesla has also built some Megachargers for early customers, including those at the Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California.

The post also gained attention from Tesla’s Senior Manager of the Semi program Dan Priestley, who confirmed that the site would utilize the company’s V4 Supercharging cabinets.

Tesla is currently preparing to roll out its upgraded V4 charging cabinets sometime this quarter, and the company has said that the improved cabinets would enable charging speeds of up to 500kW for the company’s electric vehicles (EVs) or up to 1.2MW speeds for the Class 8 electric Semi.

Additionally, while Tesla has deployed a few initials Semi units to early pilot customers including PepsiCo, Walmart and others, the company is also constructing a production facility for the Class 8 truck at the site of its Gigafactory Nevada. The first Semis are expected to be produced at the facility later this year, while the automaker is aiming to start ramping up production next year.

