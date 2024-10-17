By

Volkswagen of America is offering a charging plan for its 2025 ID.Buzz in collaboration with Electrify America. Every 2025 ID.Buzz will come with a 3-year charging offer for Electrify America stations.

Volkswagen of America’s charging agreement with the charging provider ensures 2025 ID.Buzz customers get access to Electrify America’s Pass+ membership. The pass gives members preferential kWh rates of about 25% savings compared to Electrify America’s standard pay-as-you-go options. The membership also gives 2025 ID.Buzz owners 500 kWh of complimentary charging and Plug&Charge functionality.

Drivers may activate Plugh&Charge in Electrify America’s mobile app. It will enable them to automatically initiate a charging session and pay for it without taking out their wallet or smartphone.

“We are so excited to bring the all-electric ID. Buzz to American driveways this year, and we’re partnering with Electrify America to further enhance the ID. Buzz experience for all owners,” said Andrew Savvas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Volkswagen of North America.

“With three years of Pass+ membership access to the largest open DC fast-charging network in the U.S., families can explore and experience all that electric mobility has to offer,” he added.

VW of America’s partnership with Electrify America might just be the beginning for its electric vehicles (EVs) in North America. Last year, Volkswagen Group was one of the automakers that announced it would adopt Tesla NACS (North American Charging Standard) in its EVs.

Volkswagen stated that it will adopt Tesla NACS charging ports by 2025.

“This is great news for our electric vehicle customers in the North American Region,” said Pablo Di Si, Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO.

“This potentially provides them with access to more than 15,000 additional charging points as well as the current near-4,000 DC fast charging outlets operated by Electrify America. It would mean that customers of our fast-selling electric vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 will have access to an extensive and growing charging network,” he said.

