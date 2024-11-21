Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes shock claim about Jeff Bezos, reigniting rivalry

By

Update: Jeff Bezos has said this is “100% not true.”

Nope. 100% not true. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 21, 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a shocking claim about former Amazon frontman Jeff Bezos, potentially reigniting their rivalry and bringing forward some potential friction between the two.

Bezos reportedly was convinced that President-elect Donald Trump would lose the November election to Vice President Kamala Harris and told “everyone” to sell their Tesla and SpaceX shares as they would come crashing down if Trump lost.

Musk and Trump became a bit of a duo during the final months of the election campaign as the Tesla CEO became more vocal about his decision to back the former President in 2024. Musk was alongside Trump in various events in swing state Pennsylvania, where the two spent a significant amount of time over the past few months.

However, the race was all but decided by the time election night came around, and now Musk is stating that Bezos was encouraging people to sell their Tesla and SpaceX holdings because of their value being diminished in the event of a Kamala Harris victory:

“Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that Donald Trump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.”

Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock 🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

Musk and Bezos have had a rivalry in the sense that they have sparred for the title of World’s Richest Person for several years, but also because they have a shared industry in spaceflight.

Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’s Blue Origin are two private spaceflight companies, but one is performing launches much more frequently than the other.

It seems interesting that Bezos would tell people this, if it is true because Tesla would likely stand to benefit from either administration, especially considering the company’s prowess in the EV sector.

EVs would have continued to flourish under the Harris administration because of the Democrats and their want to push EVs through a federal ban on gas cars, which would come in 2035.

However, Musk’s transparency regarding who he supported during the election would have been a major reason the Harris White House might not have been keen to recognize Tesla for its accomplishments, much like Joe Biden did during his four years in Washington as President.

Tesla shares are up over 35 percent since Trump was elected on November 5.

