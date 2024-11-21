Tesla makes Supercharger Network reports even better

By

The Tesla Supercharger Network is already among the best in the market, but it is still getting better. This was highlighted recently in a comment from Tesla Director of Charging for North America Max de Zegher on social media platform X.

One of the best things about the Tesla Supercharger Network is its ease of use. This is true for Tesla owners, and it is equally true for drivers who operate EVs from automakers that have adopted the North American Charging Standard (NACS). The Supercharger Network’s integration with the Tesla App also makes charging very simple and easy.

Check out the TESLARATI Marketplace! See More Head on over for more TESLARATI on TikTok! Watch Now

And as per the Tesla executive, Tesla App version 4.39.0 pushes this convenience even further. With the update, users would be able to report issues with Superchargers at any time, even if their vehicles are not plugged in at all. While Tesla is already very proficient with its ability to detect Superchargers that are not performing well, de Zegher noted that there are still some areas for improvement when it comes to reporting on issues beyond a charger’s performance.

With the new Tesla App update, you can report issues at Tesla charging locations at any time. Our systems already auto-detect charging performance, but sharing issues related to access, cleanliness or damage can help us improve site experience faster. pic.twitter.com/KGqDUM7o22 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) November 21, 2024

“With Tesla App version 4.39.0 or later, you can now report issues at any time, even when not charging. Through our telemetry, we already auto-detect charging performance issues, such as a post not working or slow charging. However, issues like snow that isn’t properly plowed, cracked post skins, vandalism, trash overflowing etc can now easily be reported, helping us fix it faster!” De Zegher wrote in his post.

The Tesla executive’s comments ring true. Tesla Superchargers are vandalized or destroyed from time to time, and some owners have expressed disappointment about the cleanliness of some Supercharger sites, among others. By making user reports easier through the Tesla App, the company should be able to address Supercharger issues in a more timely manner, making the network even better than before.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla makes Supercharger Network reports even better