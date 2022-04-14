LIVESTREAM: Tesla CEO Elon Musk to speak at TED2022

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be speaking at TED2022: A New Era at 12:45 PM ET, 9:45 AM PT.

A live stream of the event has been opened up by Chris Anderson, head of TED, who seemed to make Musk’s speech open to the public after many requests.

OK, we’re opening up the @elonmusk interview live. Plus another major surprise. Tune in at 9.45am US Pacific Time. https://t.co/hCHX0xAGKm. This could be truly epic. — Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) April 14, 2022

There is no indication of what Musk could be speaking about. TED has not released any details regarding Musk’s speech, and the description of his time slot on the TED website says, “Elon Musk co-founded and leads Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company.”

Musk will be speaking during the TED2022: A New Era’s 11th session, labeled “Awe.” Ted lists the description of the event as:

“A lot has changed since we last gathered in Vancouver for TED three years ago. We return not for more of the same, wonderful though that was, but to celebrate a new era. The future beckons with extraordinary possibilities we couldn’t have dreamt of. In medicine, in AI, in clean energy, in the ways we work, the ways we learn, and in the fundamental economic and social systems that underpin everything else.”

The TED2022: A New Era 11th Session is available $25 and $150 for the entire event. The live stream is available here.

