Tesla Charging cautions against popular Supercharger cooling “trick”

Tesla recently expressed some caution over a Supercharger “life hack” that has become quite popular among Tesla owners. As per the electric vehicle maker through its official Tesla Charging account on X, the trick, which involves the use of a wet cloth being placed on a Supercharger handle, is actually quite risky.

Tesla owners have noted that they see throttled Supercharging speeds when they charge their vehicles in hot weather. This seemed partly due to the fact that the Supercharger handle gets really hot when exposed to the sun. When this happens, the sensor inside the Supercharger handle tells the charger to moderate the charging speed to maintain a safe temperature, as noted in an InsideEVs report.

Another extreme wet rag supercharger test. Plugged in at 2% SoC – ramped up to 147kW as normal and thermal throttled at 34% down to 58kW. Slapped that room temperature soaking wet rag and it climbed back to 119kW where it hit the internal charge profile limit. Amazing! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0o6VGgdhc9 — Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) August 31, 2020

By placing a wet cloth such as a towel on the hot Supercharger handle, the charger gets “tricked” into providing faster charging rates. Tesla owners on forums such as the Tesla Motors Club and social media platforms like X have observed that they do see higher charging speeds with a wet towel on the Supercharger handle than without.

As per Tesla Charging in a recent post, however, the wet cloth trick is not advisable at all. The electric car maker noted that a wet cloth will end up interfering with temperature monitors in the Supercharger, which could result in overheating–or worse, damage. Tesla Charging also noted that the wet cloth trick does not really improve charging speeds.

Placing a wet cloth on Supercharger cable handles does not increase charging rates and interferes with temperature monitors creating risk of overheating or damage. Please refrain from doing this so our systems can run correctly, and true charging issues can be detected by our… — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) July 25, 2024

“Placing a wet cloth on Supercharger cable handles does not increase charging rates and interferes with temperature monitors creating risk of overheating or damage. Please refrain from doing this so our systems can run correctly, and true charging issues can be detected by our systems,” the official Tesla Charging account wrote on X.

While numerous Tesla owners welcomed the EV maker’s caution, some social media users complained that Tesla Charging did not need to lie about the trick not improving charging rates just because the CEO has a “lying addiction.” Others also argued that Tesla should improve their Supercharger’s cooling systems so that customers “don’t have to adapt” to get their vehicles’ “advertised charging speeds.”

