Tesla China sees 10,500 new vehicle registrations in Q4’s fourth week

Tesla China saw 10,500 new vehicle registrations in the week of October 21-27, 2024. This represents a decrease of 20.45% from the 13,200 registrations that the electric vehicle maker saw in China in the week ending October 20.

Tesla does not report its weekly sales figures in China, though a general idea of the company’s performance in the country’s domestic auto market can be inferred through new vehicle registration data. Fortunately, new car registrations are closely tracked and reported by industry watchers, as well as some automakers like Li Auto.

The quarter is -18.9% QoQ, +24.1% YoY. YTD is at +6.5% YoY. Second highest week of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/YHyALmQJVC — Roland Pircher (@piloly) October 29, 2024

And as per Li Auto’s recent data, Tesla China saw 10,500 new vehicle registrations for the week ending October 27, 2024. With these results in mind, industry watchers note that Tesla China’s domestic registrations are up 6.5% compared to its 2023 figures. This is quite impressive considering that until the third quarter of 2024, Tesla China’s domestic vehicle registrations were lagging behind 2023’s numbers.

Tesla China’s domestic sales have been showing some strength in recent months. In September, Tesla sold 72,200 vehicles in the country’s domestic market—a year-to-date high—as per data shared by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Tesla China also exported 16,121 vehicles to foreign territories in September.

Tesla China has been pretty assertive with its efforts to sell as many vehicles as possible to local customers. Just recently, the electric vehicle maker extended its five-year, zero percent interest loan program in China until the end of November. Considering that the program was initially rolled out way back in April, it would not be surprising if Tesla China ends up extending its five-year zero percent interest loan program until the end of the year.

