Tesla China extends 5-year zero-interest loan program

By

Tesla China’s five-year zero-interest loan program has been extended once more. The incentive applies to both Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover.

As per the electric vehicle maker, China-based customers who wish to purchase select variants of the Model 3 or Model Y before November 30, 2024, would be able to take advantage of the limited-time five-year, zero-interest financing program. The incentive is highlighted in Tesla China’s order pages for the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla China produces the Model 3 and Model Y from Gigafactory Shanghai. Both vehicles are offered in three variants: the base RWD version, the mid-tier AWD variant, and the top-tier Performance trim. It should be noted that the five-year, zero-interest financing offer is only available for the RWD and AWD trims, not the Model 3 and Model Y’s Performance variants.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are still premium vehicles in China. As per the Model 3’s order page, the base RWD variant costs RMB 231,900 ($32,550); the Long Range AWD version costs RMB 271,900 ($38,160), and the Model 3 Performance costs RMB 335,900 ($47,150) before options.

As for the Model Y, the vehicle’s base RWD version costs RMB 249,900 ($35,000); the Long Range AWD costs RMB 290,900 ($40,830), and the Performance trim starts at RMB 354,900 ($49,800) before options, as per the vehicle’s order page.

Estimated delivery dates for all variants of the Model 3 sedan are currently listed at 4-6 weeks as per Tesla China’s order page. All Model Y variants, on the other hand, are listed with an estimated delivery date of 1-3 weeks.

Tesla China’s five-year, zero-interest loan offer was initially launched in April. At the time, Tesla noted that the program would only be available for a limited time. Since then, however, the electric vehicle maker has implemented extensions at the end of every month. It would then be unsurprising if Tesla China extends the program until the end of the year.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China extends 5-year zero-interest loan program