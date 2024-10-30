Tesla continues California domination, still holding over 50 percent EV market share

By

Tesla is continuing its long-standing tradition of dominating electric vehicle sales in California. Despite an increased number of competitors and models attempting to take market share from the company, Tesla still holds over fifty percent of the EV segment in the Golden State.

Although Tesla lost 8.5 percent of its market share compared to last year in the same time frame, it still holds 54.5 percent of the EV sales in California in 2024.

According to data from the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), Tesla sold 159,619 vehicles through the first three quarters of the year, down from the 182,689 it sold in 2023 through Q3.

Despite the drop, no single company has truly made a dent in Tesla’s market share domination on an individual level.

Tesla’s 54.5 percent market share is trailed by Hyundai, which holds just 5.6 percent of the market. BMW is third with 5 percent.

Despite the fact that Tesla holds nearly ten times the sales of the nearest competitor, the CNCDA notes this is the first time there has been a full year of declines:

“…the company’s sales continue to slip, losing 8.5 percent market share compared to last year. This marks a full year of registration declines for Tesla in California, leaving the “alternative powertrain door” open for traditional automakers. Manufacturers and dealers have embraced this shift, expanding their share of battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales to 40.2 percent as consumers increasingly turn to exciting, new electric vehicle (EV) options.”

Kia, BMW, and Hyundai all increased their market share by 1.4, 1.3, and 1.3 percent, respectively, but it is going to take something significant for Tesla to feel the major impact of these brands gaining market share.

For the Model Y, it was just another quarter. It was the top-selling BEV and PHEV with 105,693 registrations, outpacing the Model 3 with 37,219.

The Model Y was also the best-selling vehicle in both the light truck and luxury compact SUV categories. The Model 3 led the near-luxury class, while the Model S was the best-selling luxury and high-end sports car. The Model X was second in luxury mid-size SUVs.

