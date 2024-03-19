By

Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations for the week of March 11-17, 2024, suggest that the electric vehicle maker saw domestic sales of 12,300 last week. Such a result suggests a 6.82% decline from the 13,200 insurance registrations that were tracked during the week of March 4-10, 2024.

Considering Tesla China’s insurance registrations in the week ending March 17, 2024, it would appear that the electric vehicle maker was able to see a total of about 31,000 insurance registrations this month so far, as noted in a CNEV Post report. EV watchers have noted that year-to-date, Tesla China’s numbers are down 3.9%. The drop is steeper at 25.7% quarter-over-quarter, but this is not surprising as Q4 tends to see stronger sales than Q1.

Interestingly enough, drone footage from the Shanghai Southport Terminal has indicated that Tesla China has been gathering and exporting vehicles abroad as of late. Recent videos from longtime Giga Shanghai watcher Wu Wa have shown that Tesla is currently in the process of clearing out a large number of vehicles from the terminal.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association noted that Tesla China sold 60,365 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in February 2024, with 30,141 units being delivered domestically and 30,224 being exported abroad. Tesla China’s retail sales in the domestic market were down 11.15% year-over-year in February 2024. However, if one were to look at the January to February period, Tesla China’s domestic sales were up 15.23% at 70,022 units year-over-year.

Tesla China’s February results were likely affected by the Chinese New Year holiday, which typically disrupts auto sales. It should be noted that Tesla was not the only automaker that saw a drop in February’s domestic sales. Other local automakers like BYD, Nio, and Xpeng also reported month-over-month and year-over-year sales declines in February 2024.

Tesla China doesn’t disclose weekly domestic sales figures, though new vehicle registration figures could present a general idea of the country’s domestic auto market. Fortunately, industry watchers and competitors like Li Auto have taken it upon themselves to track new vehicle insurance registrations.

Watch a video of Tesla China’s export activities at the Shanghai Southport Terminal below.

