Tesla Giga Berlin arson attack cost over a million euros in repairs: report

The alleged arson attack against Tesla Giga Berlin did not just halt the electric vehicle maker’s Model Y production for several days. It also cost over a million euros in repair costs. This was, at least, as per information shared from the German Press Agency.

As per a report from BZ, Alexander Montebaur, the head of the regional network operator E.DIS, quoted the amount during a meeting last Wednesday at the Brandenburg State Chancellery. Such repair costs, while high, seem understandable considering that teams reportedly worked around the clock to finish the repairs on the damaged electricity pylon.

“The laborious restoration of supply was a great team effort by our employees, partner companies, and authorities,” Montebaur reportedly noted.

The attack against Giga Berlin was claimed by an anti-Tesla group that called itself the “Vulcan Group.” In a letter posted on kontrapolis.info, the group noted that they sabotaged Giga Berlin because “Tesla in Grünau eats up earth, resources, people, labor and spits out 6,000 SUVs, killing machines and monster trucks per week.” They also argued that the alleged arson attack was an action against CEO Elon Musk.

The alleged arson attack resulted in damages to an electricity pylon. It effectively cut off the power in Giga Berlin, as well as the Berlin districts of Rahnsdorf, Wilhelmshagen, and Müggelheim, the Brandenburg towns of Erkner, Gosen-Neu-Zittau, Woltersdorf, and the Grünheide districts of Fangschleuse and Freienbrink. Medical facilities in the area also lost power due to the attack.

Brandenburg Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD), for his part, noted that the anti-Tesla attacks were dangerous to the public for thousands of households. “Without any scruples, not only the supply of a plant, but above all thousands of households, including health and social facilities, was damaged,” Woidke noted.

Tesla Giga Berlin is no stranger to protesters. But while the attack from the “Vulcan Group” did halt Giga Berlin for a few days, protesters from the “Stop Tesla” initiative, which established camps near Tesla’s facility, claimed that they had nothing to do with the alleged arson attack.

