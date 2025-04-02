Tesla China sees 156% month-over-month sales increase in March

Tesla China saw a sharp rise in sales last month. After several weeks of throttled sales due to the new Model Y, Tesla China initiated a strong comeback in March.

Tesla China’s results in March were shared by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

CPCA Data

As per the CPCA’s recent data, Tesla China sold 78,828 vehicles wholesale in March. This number includes vehicles that were sold domestically and exported abroad.

Considering that Tesla China only sold 30,688 vehicles wholesale in February, March’s results represent a 156.87% month-over-month increase. However, these numbers still represent an 11.49% year-over-year decrease compared to March 2024. CPCA reported 78,828 Tesla wholesale sales (export and local sales) for March from Giga Shanghai. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/3cEvSoZCEY— Roland Pircher (@piloly) April 2, 2025

Q1 2025 Results

For the first quarter, Tesla China sold a total of 172,754 vehicles wholesale. This represents a 21.79% year-over-year decrease from the 220,876 units that were sold wholesale in the first quarter of 2024, as noted in a CNEV Post report. This decrease, however, is likely due to the rollout of the new Model Y, which required adjustments to Giga Shanghai.

The Model Y’s update adversely affected Tesla’s results this Q1 2025, but the company remains optimistic about the revamped all-electric crossover’s ramp. “While the changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1, the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well,” Tesla wrote in its report.

New Model Y Momentum

The new Model Y has been seeing some strong momentum since the vehicle started its domestic deliveries in late February. In March, Tesla sold a total of 43,370 new Model Y in China. This was enough to make the new Tesla Model Y the country’s best-selling vehicle for the month.