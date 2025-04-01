New Tesla Model Y was a best-seller in China in March 2025

The new Tesla Model Y’s domestic deliveries in China only started ramping in March, but it was enough to make a significant impact in the country’s vehicle market.

Based on results from the previous weeks, it appears that the new Model Y ended March as one of China’s best-selling vehicles.

The Results

Rankings from China for March 2025 suggest that Tesla China was able to sell 43,370 new Model Y units during the month. This effectively made the revamped all-electric crossover the country’s best-selling battery electric vehicle by volume.

On the heels of the new Model Y was the significantly cheaper and smaller Hongguang Mini EV, which sold 34,720 units during the month. The reengineered Tesla Model 3, another premium vehicle, also performed well in March. As per China’s rankings, the all-electric sedan sold 23,230 units during the month, making it the country’s 7th best-selling battery electric vehicle. Tesla’s new Y continue to be the best selling BEV in March with 43,370 units delivered 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P21YOLNtNw— TeslaMing 💡 (@justnow1907) April 1, 2025

The New Model Y’s Ramp

The new Model Y started domestic deliveries in China in late February, and sales have seen some momentum since then. As per estimates from industry watchers, Tesla China saw 6,700 insurance registrations for the new Model Y in the week ending March 2.

Insurance registrations rose to 8,700 new Model Y units in the week ending March 9; 9,450 units in the week ending March 16; 10,628 units in the week ending March 23; and 14,600 units in the week ending March 30, 2025. This suggests that the new Model Y is seeing quite a lot of interest among consumers in China. $TSLA 🇨🇳

Tesla China registered more than 14,000 New Model Ys last week.



It's a huge bull. pic.twitter.com/3lTj3hUVzK— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) April 1, 2025

Elon Musk’s Prediction

During Tesla’s Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting, CEO Elon Musk highlighted that the Model Y became the world’s best-selling car in 2023 and 2024. Even if Tesla ended up throttling its deliveries in the first quarter due to the transition of the new Model Y in Giga Texas, the Fremont Factory, Giga Shanghai, and Giga Berlin, Musk remained optimistic about the revamped all-electric crossover’s chances this 2025.

“We actually literally make the best-selling car on Earth of any kind. That’s two years in a row. And it’s going to be the best-selling car on Earth again this year,” Musk stated during the meeting.