Tesla China rolls out discount offer for Model Y inventory units

Tesla appears to be doubling down on its efforts to bolster sales of the Model Y crossover in China. As per recent promotional materials posted on local Chinese social media platform Weibo, Tesla China is launching a fresh set of incentives for its domestic customers. The incentives include a cash discount for the Model Y, among others.

A limited-time offer grants an RMB 8,000 ($1,125) cash discount on select Model Y inventory units. Tesla China did not mention in its announcement which specific Model Y trims are eligible for the cash discount, but the EV maker highlighted that the offer is only good until supplies last.

Apart from its Model Y inventory discount offer, Tesla China is also rolling out discounts on paid paint options. As per the company’s promotional materials, customers who place an order for the Model Y crossover or the Model 3 sedan on or before February 29, and who take delivery on or before March 1, would only need to pay RMB 2,000 ($281) for paid paint options.

Tesla China’s vehicles are shipped with black paint by default. Thus, those who wish to have their vehicles painted a different color are required to pay an additional charge. Tesla China offers paid paint options for the Model 3, two of which are RMB 8,000 ($1,125) and two which are RMB 12,000 ($1,688), as noted in a CNEV Post report. Tesla China offers five paint options for the Model Y, two of which are priced at RMB 8,000 and three of which are priced at RMB 12,000.

Lastly, Tesla China is also rolling out loan rates as low as 2.5% per year. This is available for customers who order a Model 3 or Model Y, and who can take delivery of their vehicles by March 31, 2024.

Tesla China currently produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover at Giga Shanghai, which also serves as the company’s primary vehicle export hub. Giga Shanghai is also Tesla’s largest electric vehicle factory by volume, with the facility having an estimated output of over 950,000 vehicles per year.

