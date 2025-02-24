Tesla stores, vehicles and chargers face continued vandalism and protests

By

Tesla’s stores, vehicles, and chargers have continued to face protests and acts of vandalism in recent weeks, as people have been targeting Elon Musk’s company for his recent work within the newly created government efficiency division under the Trump administration.

Over the weekend, Tesla’s Charging account on X responded to a user who posted a photo of a Supercharger post tagged with the word “Nazi” and a swastika, noting that the company would have the graffiti removed immediately and would press charges for vandalism at any of its chargers.

The user who originally posted the photo at his local Supercharger says he’s located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the event comes as the latest of several protests both over the weekend and vandalism events in the past few weeks.

Below you’ll find a few links to some other relevant pieces, a short roundup of just a few of the recent anti-Tesla protests and vandalism events, and a bit more background on the recent outrage against Musk.

Recent Tesla protests and vandalism: a short roundup

San Francisco, California Tesla store protest

Some people really don’t like @elonmusk right now pic.twitter.com/BGoMqUix8V — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) February 22, 2025

D.C. Protestors call for ‘Less Elons and More Luigis,’ say Elon should need ‘100 bodyguards instead of 20’

Protester tells Elon Musk he needs not just 20, but 100 bodyguards. “I want Elon Musk to be gone. He’s a selfish, greedy bastard who is just sucking the humanity out of the world. And we need less Elons and more Luigis.”pic.twitter.com/Z0iVArjzUa — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 24, 2025

Ran into an Elon Musk protest in DC. They were chanting that Elon Musk is a racist who wants to deport people. So I asked them: “What would you tell @elonmusk if he were here right now?” Every Lib demanded Musk get deported “back to Africa!” where he “belongs” It’s perfect 🤣 pic.twitter.com/txrKVtPzWf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 24, 2025

Pennsylvania Tesla store protests

In a report on Sunday from The Philadelphia Inquirer, a few protestors can be seen outside the company’s Devon, Pennsylvania store holding signs out to passing vehicles.

A separate video posted on X on Sunday showed what was estimated to be around 100 protestors outside of Tesla’s store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which you can see below.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: About 100 protestors are outside of the Tesla Dealership in Bucks County, Pennsylvania Signs read: “Deport Elon”

“Free Tesla From Elon”

“Time to Get Out of DOGE” Stay tuned for more pic.twitter.com/cSsPAwnDv0 — LOGAN DUBIL 🇺🇸 (@thelogandubil) February 22, 2025

Salt Lake City, Utah Supercharger graffiti

The aforementioned graffiti in Salt Lake City, Utah, to which Tesla has responded that it aims to press charges against the person who did this. Users also noticed a security camera in the background of the shot, footage from which could potentially be used to identify the vandal.

Gothenburg, Sweden arson of Tesla vehicles

Two Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Gothenburg last Thursday, and authorities went on to arrest a suspected perpetrator, a 35-year-old, though he was later released. On Friday, two more Teslas had been torched around 8:00 p.m., and all four fires are being investigated in potential connection with each other.

Authorities later arrested and re-released the suspect again, though a fifth Tesla was later also started on fire, and they arrested him and kept him in custody. It’s not clear at the time of writing if authorities have been able to link the suspect to the crimes.

Loveland, Colorado arson and graffiti

In Loveland, Colorado, vandals repeatedly attempted to light the city’s Tesla store on fire in recent weeks, along with tagging X’s over vehicle windows and writing “Nazi cars,” on the location’s front windows.

Why are people targeting Tesla’s stores, vehicles, and chargers?

Last month, at U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Musk performed what many said appeared to be a Nazi salute, a gesture which multiple high-profile figures, including former Trump senior counselor and media executive Steve Bannon, have repeated in recent weeks. Many wrote the gesture off as an act of excitement and/or trolling, while others around the world have condemned the act.

Some Teslarati readers were also outraged following Musk’s appearance last month at a campaign event for the German far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), in which he echoed thoughts on anti-immigration policy, the importance of “taking pride in Germany,” avoiding losing culture to “multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” and adding that there’s “too much of a focus on past guilt.”

Preliminary results show that the AfD lost the election over the weekend, coming in second to CDU/CSU’s Friedrich Merz, but the party also garnered its largest result in history and doubled votes from the previous election, according to leader Alice Weidel.

Other readers have defended Musk’s actions at the inauguration and the appearance at AfD’s campaign event, as well as his recent work under the Trump administration’s government efficiency department.

Musk was also defended by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and others following the salute and appearance, and his recent work for the U.S. government.

Tesla stores are also being protested because of Musk’s recent involvement in the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been gutting several federal agencies, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, and expected plans to target the Department of Education.

DOGE has been hit with several lawsuits over the actions taken in the past few weeks, though it’s not clear if the massive federal cuts will be found lawful. The administration has also demonized judges and the judicial branch generally in recent weeks, with Trump saying in a post on X earlier this month that “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.”

