Tesla to file charges against Supercharger vandals

Tesla’s official Supercharger account on X has confirmed that the electric vehicle maker will be filing legal action against people who vandalize the company’s property.

The comment was posted as a response to an X post about a Supercharger stall that was vandalized with Nazi graffiti.

The incident:

As could be seen in a photo posted by X user @SnazzyLabs, a Supercharger stall was vandalized with the word “Nazi” and a swastika.

“This graffiti at my local Supercharger would suggest that perhaps Elon Musk is damaging Tesla’s brand,” the X user wrote.

In a follow-up post, the X user noted that the adjacent Supercharger stall had been tagged by graffiti as well.

Tesla’s Supercharger Team Speaks Up:

In response to the X user’s first post, the official Tesla Charging account on X noted that the graffiti would be removed immediately.

“Will be removed by tomorrow morning. Our network will stay in first class condition for our customers,” the Tesla Charging team wrote.

Amidst conversations about the incident, some X users noticed that there appeared to be a camera near the vandalized Supercharger that might have captured the incident.

In response to these observations, the Tesla Charging team noted that the company will be pressing charges for vandalism incidents at Superchargers.

“We will press charges for vandalism at Superchargers,” the Tesla Charging team wrote.

Anti-Tesla and Musk sentiments:

Elon Musk is among the most controversial people in the world today, thanks to his increasingly conservative leanings and his close work with U.S. President Donald Trump through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This has resulted in Teslas and Tesla stores being targeted by people extremely critical of Musk.

In recent weeks, protests have been held at Tesla locations. A Tesla store also became the victim of a shooting incident in Salem, Oregon, last week.

