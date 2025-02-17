Tesla FSD release in China faces potential delay

By

Tesla Full Self-Driving’s (FSD) release in China is facing a potential delay as tensions rise between the US and Chinese governments.

Financial Times sources in China hinted that Tesla FSD’s license approval might be used as a bargaining chip after U.S. President Trump implemented a 10% additional tariff on imported Chinese goods. China seeks to negotiate with President Trump.

Tesla FSD was initially expected to roll out in China and Europe by the first quarter of 2025. However, the timeline for releasing Full Self-Driving in China might be pushed back, considering the situation between the U.S. and China.

During Tesla’s full-year and Q4 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk talked about a few challenges the company faces in China with regard to FSD.

“Then China, which is a gigantic market, we do have some challenges because they weren’t — they currently allow us to transfer training video outside of China. And then the US government won’t let us do training in China. So, we’re in a bit of a there. It’s like a quandary,” Musk commented.

As for Europe, Musk predicted Tesla FSD might be approved by May 2025. The Tesla CEO noted that the company has to pass through many regulations before FSD receives approval in Europe.

