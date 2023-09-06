Tesla China celebrates 2 million vehicle production at Giga Shanghai

By

Tesla China recently announced a new milestone from Gigafactory Shanghai. Less than four years since the facility started its operations, Giga Shanghai has produced its two millionth vehicle.

The milestone was announced on Tesla China’s social media platforms such as X, previously known as Twitter. The EV maker shared a photo of the milestone, featuring the Giga Shanghai team together with a red Tesla Model Y that’s fresh off the assembly line. Several team members could be seen holding signs and balloons in the image as they posed for the celebratory photo.

Gigafactory Shanghai achieves 2 million production milestone 🎉 pic.twitter.com/R3UxQ4Xal7 — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) September 6, 2023

Tesla highlighted Giga Shanghai’s accomplishment, noting that it took a whole 33 months before the facility was able to produce its one millionth vehicle, but it only took 13 months before the next one million vehicles were produced. The production of the next one million — Giga Shanghai’s three millionth car — will likely take an even shorter time.

Tesla formally announced that it had produced its one millionth vehicle in August 2022, less than three years since the plant was commissioned. Another key milestone from Gigafactory Shanghai was announced this past July, when Tesla China stated that the facility had produced its one millionth Model Y crossover.

In Gigafactory Shanghai, we produced 1 million cars within 33 months, and remarkably, we reached the second million milestone in just 13 months! https://t.co/pYJkZhRSdu — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) September 6, 2023

Tesla started the construction of Gigafactory Shanghai in January 2019, and the facility held its first employee deliveries of the domestically-produced Model 3 sedan at the end of the year. Giga Shanghai was Tesla’s first electric vehicle factory that was built on foreign soil. Its rapid buildout is yet to be matched by projects such as Giga Berlin, Giga Texas, and Giga Mexico.

Gigafactory Shanghai currently stands as Tesla’s largest factory by volume, and it also serves as the company’s primary vehicle export hub. This means that Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers that are produced at Giga Shanghai are sold not just in China, but exported to other countries as well.

The moment the 2 millionth Tesla rolled off the assembly line at the Shanghai Gigafactory. pic.twitter.com/HG8Rb1tf2J — Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) September 6, 2023

This setup is quite useful as Gigafactory Shanghai is the sole facility that is currently producing the new Model 3, which was reportedly codenamed “Project Highland” during its development. The reception to the new Model 3 has been extremely positive, with avid Tesla watchers noting that the update made an already excellent vehicle even better. Even the build quality of the new Model 3 sedans has been observed to be remarkable.

