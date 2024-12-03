Tesla China sells 78,856 vehicles wholesale in November 2024: CPCA

By

Data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla China sold a total of 78,856 vehicles wholesale in November 2024. These numbers represent a 15.49% increase from the 68,280 vehicles that Tesla China sold wholesale in October 2024. They also represent a 4.34% decrease from the 82,432 vehicles that were sold wholesale in November 2023.

Tesla China’s wholesale results for the previous month include both vehicles that were sold abroad and exported to foreign territories. In November, however, Tesla China appears to have focused a significant portion of its efforts on the domestic market. As per local estimates, about 73,000 of the 78,856 vehicles sold wholesale last month were sold to domestic customers. The CPCA is yet to release its export figures for Tesla China last month.

CPCA reported 78,856 wholesale sales for Tesla Giga Shanghai in November. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/L0wM6xyQLc — Roland Pircher (@piloly) December 3, 2024

As noted in a report from CNEV Post, Tesla China appears to have sold a total of 822,894 vehicles wholesale in the January to November period. That’s down 3.6% year-over-year, though this is likely affected by the company’s lower export figures in the past month. Domestically, Tesla China’s performance already exceeds that of its 2023 numbers, with year-to-date local sales now up 7.1% year-over-year.

The majority of Tesla China’s sales in the country are comprised of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover. While the Model 3 has already been updated, the Model Y is still being sold largely in its original iteration. Speculations, however, suggest that Tesla China is working on releasing an updated variant of the Model Y, reportedly dubbed “Juniper” early next year. Sightings of covered Model Y units across the globe suggest that an update to the best-selling all-electric crossover may indeed be in the works.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

Tesla China sold about 73,000 of its 78,856 vehicles to the domestic market in November.



This is the highest number on record this year. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hXEYkDeVPo — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) December 3, 2024

Elon Musk has stated that he believes Tesla’s global deliveries this 2024 could exceed its record-setting 2023 numbers. For Tesla to achieve this ambitious goal, it would have to deliver a record 515,00 vehicles globally this fourth quarter. China, being one of Tesla’s largest markets, could play a huge role in determining whether the electric vehicle maker is able to achieve its 2024 delivery targets or not.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China sells 78,856 vehicles wholesale in November 2024: CPCA