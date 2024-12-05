By

Nissan Ariya drivers will soon have more places to charge up. As per the Japanese automaker in a press release, Nissan Ariya drivers will gain access to NACS-compatible Tesla Superchargers starting December 10, 2024.

The addition of Tesla’s expansive Supercharger Network effectively expands the NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network (NECN) by a notable margin.

What this means:

Securing network growth: The addition of NACS-compatible Tesla Superchargers means there are now more than 100,000 public chargers in the US and 25,000 in Canada for Nissan EV drivers.

The addition of NACS-compatible Tesla Superchargers means there are now more than 100,000 public chargers in the US and 25,000 in Canada for Nissan EV drivers. Adapters on the way: To tap into this Tesla network, Nissan EV owners will need a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter kit, which costs $235 and can be ordered now at NissanUSA.com.

To tap into this Tesla network, Nissan EV owners will need a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter kit, which costs $235 and can be ordered now at NissanUSA.com. Looking ahead: Nissan plans to include NACS ports directly on their electric vehicles starting from 2025 for both the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Nissan plans to include NACS ports directly on their electric vehicles starting from 2025 for both the U.S. and Canadian markets. MyNISSAN app: The MyNISSAN app will streamline the charging process for Ariya owners. The app lets users find available chargers, check their charging status, and pay for the session all in one place.

The NECN at a glance:

Nissan Ariya owners now have a variety of charging options in the United States and Canada:

US partnerships: Apart from Tesla’s Supercharger Network, the network collaborates with Electrify America, Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, and EVgo in the United States.

Apart from Tesla’s Supercharger Network, the network collaborates with Electrify America, Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, and EVgo in the United States. Canadian connections: Charging will also be available through ChargeHub, Shell Recharge, FLO, Chargepoint, Circuit Electrique, BC Hydro, and the IVY network in Canada.

Tesla’s previous premature Nissan NACS update:

Tesla teased the Supercharger Network’s support for Nissan electric vehicles in an update to its official NACS page last month. At the time, it appeared that Nissan Ariya owners were already granted access to NACS-compatible Superchargers. Nissan, however, clarified that the Ariya will be receiving access to NACS before the end of 2024.

Check out Nissan’s video on its NACS charger for Ariya owners below:

