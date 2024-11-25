By

Tesla has not shipped FSD V13 yet, but the system’s latest update that has been released to consumers is already a very capable and safe advanced driver assist suite. This was highlighted by Tesla recently when it shared some videos of FSD safety tests being conducted in closed courses.

As it turns out, Tesla really does push FSD’s capabilities to ensure that it can react in a proper and safe manner to as many edge cases as possible. In its post on social media platform X, the Tesla AI team shared 16 videos of FSD reacting to rare and adversarial scenarios.

While each of the tests were done in closed courses, Tesla VP of AI Software Ashok Elluswamy noted that the tests were motivated by real-world events that were recorded by the company’s FSD customer fleet. The executive also noted that each of the tests was conducted using the latest version of FSD that’s been widely shipped to customers, V12.5.6.3.

“These tests were motivated by real world events from our customer fleet. Kudos to our talented and brave validation team to test these difficult and scary corner cases. The track tests are one of the more than 10 different validation methods for FSD,” Elluswamy wrote in a post on X.

Following are the FSD safety test videos shared by the Tesla AI team.

6. Stop Sign Right-of-Way Violator pic.twitter.com/OHfvzP9t6A — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) November 24, 2024

8. Right Turn Harsh Braking pic.twitter.com/s4PldABmhK — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) November 24, 2024

10. Cut-Out to Static Cone pic.twitter.com/l4OYzLK6XB — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) November 24, 2024

14. High Speed Harsh Braking pic.twitter.com/YD76gh5b2m — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) November 24, 2024

16. High Speed Crossing Child pic.twitter.com/t6bxJpZOZn — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) November 24, 2024

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla highlights FSD safety in edge case test videos