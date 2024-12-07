Tesla China highlights its milestones in some of world’s coldest regions

By

Tesla China recently highlighted the winter prowess of its vehicles. While electric cars tend to experience a lot of misconceptions about their performance in cold weather, Tesla’s vehicles have proven to be quite capable in some of the world’s coldest regions.

This was highlighted recently by Tesla China on both Weibo and X. On Weibo, Tesla China highlighted that its vehicles sell very well in countries that are famed for their cold weather, such as Norway, Iceland, and Denmark. In Norway, for example, the Model Y is poised to be ranked first in passenger car sales for three consecutive years.

Similar milestones were highlighted by Tesla China on X. As per the electric vehicle maker, the Model Y actually became the best-selling electric car for the last 12 months in Harbin, China. This may seem like a minor accomplishment, but Harbin is one of the country’s coldest cities, which is famous for its icy winters.

The fact that Tesla’s vehicles are performing very well in countries that are famed for their cold weather shows that the company’s vehicles are not just comparable to the best combustion-powered cars in the market—they are actually better. This was despite the fact that electric vehicles tend to see throttled range in the winter.

There may be a variety of reasons why customers in countries with icy winters tend to love Teslas. Perhaps it’s their excellent driving dynamics that make them safe to drive, or perhaps it’s their substantial standard features that make them convenient and comfortable. Regardless, Tesla has created a lineup of vehicles that are compelling enough for consumers even if they take some range hit during winter months.

