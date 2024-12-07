By

The Strausberg-Erkner Water Association (WSE) has hammered out a draft agreement for the water operations of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin.

The draft, which still needs to be approved by Tesla, could reshape the water and wastewater dynamics of Giga Berlin.

Key updates:

The WSE finalized a new contract draft for Tesla on Wednesday. This was confirmed by Thomas Krieger, the association’s chairman and mayor of Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, to rbb24.

While exact terms are still under wraps, the new draft reportedly features a lower water supply commitment to Tesla and introduces new wastewater management rules. Tesla, for its part, has offered to release 377,000 cubic meters of water in the draft contract.

The draft will now be sent to Tesla for review. If Tesla balks at the terms or if further adjustments are needed, the parties might find themselves back at the negotiating table.

What they’re saying:

“We have sharpened our position. I think Tesla should be able to live well with the contract,” Krieger told rbb24. He is also hoping for a positive signal from Tesla by Christmas.

Tesla has voiced concerns over not being part of the final tweaks to the draft contract "since we were neither informed that further adjustments would be made, nor were these negotiated in our presence," as per a company spokesperson.

Important Background:

Tesla already consumes significantly less water than originally intended, with Giga Berlin using up half as much water as a nearby asparagus farm. This was made possible by Giga Berlin’s wastewater treatment facility, which is one of the largest and most modern in Germany.

Due to Giga Berlin producing less production wastewater, the facility’s sanitary wastewater is more concentrated. This means that it cannot be diluted and discharged into the WSE’s wastewater network. It also results in Giga Berlin’s discharge parameters being exceeded.

WSE has scheduled to discuss the contract’s fate at their next association meeting, potentially setting the stage for another round of talks if needed.

