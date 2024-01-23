By

Tesla China’s domestic vehicle sales appear to be rebounding, with new vehicle insurance registrations climbing significantly in the third week of January.

While Tesla China does not officially share its weekly sales figures, insurance registrations could provide a general idea of the company’s performance in the Chinese market. Fortunately, weekly insurance data is tracked by industry watchers and EV makers like Li Auto, which has taken it upon itself to post China’s insurance figures on a weekly basis.

And as per Li Auto’s recent data, 11,700 Tesla vehicles were registered in China during the week of January 15-21. This represents a 58.11% improvement from the previous week’s 7,400 registrations.

As per CNEV Post, the past week’s registrations suggest that Tesla China has now sold about 22,400 vehicles domestically from January 1-21, 2024. These results are quite impressive, especially since the electric vehicle maker was evidently focused on exporting cars during the beginning of the month.

For context, Tesla China’s domestic registrations were as low as 3,200 in the first week of the year. Local sales improved in January’s second week, with insurance registrations rising to 7,400, an improvement of 131.25%.

Wall Street veteran Gary Black, a Tesla bull and managing partner at The Future Fund LLC, observed that Tesla China’s results in the past week are quite satisfactory. Black noted that the week of January 15-21, 2024, represents the highest third week of a quarter to date. He further noted that Tesla China may see potential growth of 34% quarter-over-quarter and 0.2% year-over-year this Q1 2024.

$TSLA China reported a very strong 11.7K insured registrations for the week of Jan 15-21. This was the highest 3rd week of the quarter ever. This puts 1Q at +34% QoQ, and +0.2% YoY. Source: @piloly pic.twitter.com/d9qBlAwQah — Gary Black (@garyblack00) January 23, 2024

Tesla China’s recent upswing follows strong December 2023 sales of 94,139 vehicles, 75,805 of which were sold domestically. Giga Shanghai remains Tesla’s primary vehicle export hub and the company’s largest factory by output, having sold 947,742 vehicles last year, accounting for 52.4% of the company’s 1,808,581 cars that were sold worldwide.

