By

It appears that Giga Shanghai has opted to focus on exporting vehicles as the new year started. As per industry watchers, Tesla China’s new vehicle insurance registrations for the first week of 2024 reached 3,200 units. The results represent a 79.75% decrease from the 15,800 registrations that were tracked in the week of December 25-31, 2023.

Tesla China does not post its domestic sales data, though a general idea of the company’s current performance in the domestic Chinese market can be inferred through the number of new vehicle insurance registrations. Industry watchers, as well as carmakers like Li Auto, have taken it upon themselves to share weekly insurance registration data in China.

And as per Li Auto’s data, Tesla China saw 3,200 registrations in the week of January 1 to January 7, 2024. For context, Tesla China saw 15,800 registrations during the week ending December 31, 18,500 registrations in the week ending December 24, and 18,300 registrations for the week ending December 17, 2023.

For the week of Jan 1-7, China reported 3.2K insurance registrations for $TSLA (+220% QoQ, +51.7% YoY). Source: @piloly pic.twitter.com/d1e3Sdn6MJ — Gary Black (@garyblack00) January 9, 2024

Tesla bull Gary Black of The Future Fund LLC noted that Tesla’s new vehicle registrations for the week of January 1-7, 2024 represent a 220% quarter-over-quarter and a 51.7% year-over-year improvement. This bodes well for Tesla China’s output in 2024, which would likely be record breaking yet again.

Overall, Tesla China sold 94,139 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in December 2023, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Drone footage from the Shanghai South Port terminal a few days into the new year also showed that Tesla China had gathered thousands of Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y for export at the site. These vehicles will likely be delivered sometime this first quarter.

Tesla China has emerged as a powerhouse for the EV maker, accounting for over half of its global sales in 2023. With sales of 947,742 units, Giga Shanghai delivered 52.4% of the company’s 1,808,581 vehicles sold worldwide. This near-capacity production throughout 2023 speaks volumes about Giga Shanghai’s remarkable efficiency and its increasingly large role in Tesla’s global ambitions.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China shifts to exports as Q1 2024 begins, sees 3,200 local registrations