By

Tesla posted quite a few open jobs related to Semi production. The Tesla Semi jobs are in Sparks, Nevada; Palo Alto, California; and Austin, Texas.

Tesla Boomer Mama on X counted 86 new jobs posted by the Tesla Semi department, including positions called for Asset Technicians, Software Engineers, and supply chain specialists.

1/3



New job postings for the SEMI, including these new jobs of Service Technicians, to support the growth of the Semi Service Program.



Posting below 86 jobs in the Semi department. pic.twitter.com/pLxO8xCk4Y — Ale𝕏andra Merz (@TeslaBoomerMama) January 23, 2024

The new Tesla Semi jobs in Nevada might connect to the company’s construction project at its Sparks gigafactory. Latest reports suggest that Tesla plans to build a high-volume Semi production plant at its site in Sparks, Nevada. As such, Tesla Semi job openings in Nevada involve construction or getting the plant on its feet, like Construction Superintendent, Sr. Architect, Controls Engineering Lead, and Construction Project Manager.

Tesla’s job description for a Construction Superintendent reveals more about its plans at Sparks, Nevada.

“Tesla is looking for a Construction Superintendent to support the construction of the new ground-up Semi truck manufacturing facility that requires exceptional talent. Our environment is fast-paced and incredibly exciting. Required commitment is that you bring in your passion for advancing energy sustainability, your desire to work on difficult problems pushing the limits, your willingness to value team success beyond your own, and your unwavering positive attitude towards sustained hard work,” noted the Texas-based company.

Below are the Tesla Semi Jobs listed in Sparks, Nevada

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

New Tesla Semi jobs posted, including ones located in Sparks, Nevada