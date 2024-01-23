Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition now available for sale

By

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is now available for sale at select dealerships starting at $59,400.

The special edition IONIQ 5 was created with visual creative input from Walt Disney’s Imagineers. Hyundai limited the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition’s production to 1,000 units.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition trim has an all-wheel-drive drivetrain with a dual electric motor setup capable of producing enough power equivalent to a 320-horsepower gas engine. In addition to its starting price, IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition customers will be charged a delivery fee of $1,375.

The IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition’s other features include:

Gravity Gold Matte exterior color

Disney100-exclusive 20-inch Alloy Wheels

Disney100 Platinum Edition badges on the front fenders

Black “H” badges on the hood and liftgate

Exclusive terra brown and mud gray two-tone interior color

Disney100 logo debossed on front seat headrests and center console armrest cover

Disney100 logo on the floormats

Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip

Disney-themed intro on the interior screen upon turning the car on, which features iconic Disney music, the Disney100 logo, and pixie dust

Hyundai is the exclusive automotive sponsor for Disney100, a celebration for the entertainment conglomerate’s 100th anniversary.

“We are honored to have joined Disney in the celebration of its 100th anniversary,” said Angela Zepeda, Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor America.

“From all-new ads featuring iconic Disney movie scenes to the introduction of a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering, together our brands illustrated there can be magic in every journey. We look forward to further collaboration with the beloved Disney brand through our shared commitment to inspiring joy and innovation,” Zepeda added.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition now available for sale