Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition now available for sale

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is now available for sale at select dealerships starting at $59,400.
The special edition IONIQ 5 was created with visual creative input from Walt Disney’s Imagineers. Hyundai limited the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition’s production to 1,000 units.
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition trim has an all-wheel-drive drivetrain with a dual electric motor setup capable of producing enough power equivalent to a 320-horsepower gas engine. In addition to its starting price, IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition customers will be charged a delivery fee of $1,375.
The IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition’s other features include:
- Gravity Gold Matte exterior color
- Disney100-exclusive 20-inch Alloy Wheels
- Disney100 Platinum Edition badges on the front fenders
- Black “H” badges on the hood and liftgate
- Exclusive terra brown and mud gray two-tone interior color
- Disney100 logo debossed on front seat headrests and center console armrest cover
- Disney100 logo on the floormats
- Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip
- Disney-themed intro on the interior screen upon turning the car on, which features iconic Disney music, the Disney100 logo, and pixie dust
Hyundai is the exclusive automotive sponsor for Disney100, a celebration for the entertainment conglomerate’s 100th anniversary.
“We are honored to have joined Disney in the celebration of its 100th anniversary,” said Angela Zepeda, Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor America.
“From all-new ads featuring iconic Disney movie scenes to the introduction of a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering, together our brands illustrated there can be magic in every journey. We look forward to further collaboration with the beloved Disney brand through our shared commitment to inspiring joy and innovation,” Zepeda added.
