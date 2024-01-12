Tesla China rolls out price cuts for Model 3 and Model Y

By

Tesla China has implemented a round of price cuts for the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. As can be seen in the two vehicles’ official order pages, both versions of the upgraded Model 3 and two variants of the Model Y were affected by the recent price adjustments.

Tesla is among the world’s largest electric vehicle makers. It is also one of the rare EV makers today that is making substantial profit from its electric cars. Tesla China’s price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y could then be seen as a way for the electric vehicle maker to assert itself in the domestic Chinese market. China, after all, is the world’s largest electric car market, but it is also the most competitive.

As can be seen in Tesla China’s order pages for the upgraded Model 3, the Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) received a price reduction of 3.87% and 5.93%, respectively. The Model Y RWD and the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD, on the other hand, received a price reduction of 2.12% and 2.82%, respectively. The Giga Shanghai-made Tesla Model Y Performance maintained its starting price of RMB 363,900 ($51,100).

Prior to the recent round of price cuts, the upgraded Model 3 RWD started at RMB 261,400 ($36,700), and the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD started at RMB 297,400 ($41,870). But with the recent round of price cuts, the base Model 3 RWD now starts at RMB 245,900 ($34,500), and the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD starts at RMB 285,900 ($40,170).

Tesla just dropped its prices in China. Here is what happened:



Source:https://t.co/AcMeccuY9Fhttps://t.co/00U060F1Ja pic.twitter.com/Rz4fCVhHPT — Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) January 12, 2024

The Giga Shanghai-made Model Y, for its part, previously started at RMB 266,400 ($37,500) for the base RWD version and RMB 306,400 ($43,100) for the Long Range Dual Motor AWD version, as noted in a CNEV Post report. Following the price cuts that were recently implemented by Tesla China, the Model Y RWD now starts at RMB 258,900 ($36,400), and the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD now starts at RMB 299,900 ($42,200).

By making the Model 3 and Model Y more affordable, Tesla China is effectively making the two vehicles more attractive to consumers. While both the Model 3 and Model Y are still premium-priced cars, after all, their bleeding-edge tech, performance, and safety suggest that they are bang for the buck. This means that with a lower price, some consumers may consider the Model 3 and Model Y a steal.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China rolls out price cuts for Model 3 and Model Y